Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Darlington Raceway September Event Preview

Welcome Back: This weekend at Darlington Raceway, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and Joe Graf Jr. welcome back G-Coin as the primary partner of the team's No. 07 Ford Mustang for Saturday afternoon's Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. Darlington marks the 24th race of the 2022 Xfinity Series season and 13th race overall between 2021 and 2022 where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner. Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases. G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone. G-Coin Tip of the Week: Responsible Gold is institutional grade 99.99% pure gold that has been responsibly sourced. Responsible Gold can be traced back to its origin giving the owner or G-Coin token holder knowledge that it has been responsibly mined and sourced throughout the supply chain. Same Day Settlements With MoneyGram: G-Coin customers with Tier 3 access can use cash to buy or sell G-Coin tokens at participating MoneyGram locations. To place a buy or sell order using cash, Tier 3 customers need to select the 'MoneyGram' option from 'Pay With' that appears on the buy | sell screen. Once the order is placed, customers will receive an email with detailed instructions to follow at participating MoneyGram locations. For buy orders, customers will have 24 hours to make the payment in cash, which is when the balance on the G-Coin wallet is updated. Buy orders expire after 24 hours so customers will need to place a new order after that time. For sell orders, customers are responsible for collecting the proceeds of the sale in cash at participating MoneyGram locations. The G-Coin balance will be updated when the sell order has been placed, which is irreversible. Thanks For Your Support: With nearly 70 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank all of their marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy, CoverSeal, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Catch Him On The Dial: Before Joe Graf Jr. straps into his No. 07 G-Coin Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon, the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt driver will be featured on “The Frontstretch” on SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 with host Pat Patterson LIVE on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Graf will also spotlight G-Coin in several commercial spots during the four-hour program from 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Congratulations Friend!: Joe Graf Jr. and the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team would like to congratulate investor and National Football League (NFL) player Antonio Williams for making the starting roster for his first season of play as a running back for the New York Giants. Williams who has attended several races with Graf and the No. 07 team this season will open his inaugural New York Giants season on Sunday, September 11, 2022 against the Tennessee Titans. Races for Faces: For the third consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series season, fgrACCEL and Graf will be participating in myFace’s Races for Faces, an event to raise awareness for myFace, an organization that helps kids and families living with craniofacial differences. Graf’s partner fgrACCEL is encouraging in the industry along with race fans to join “Team Graf” and show your support of their mission. While the event will be held on Sept. 18., donations to “Team Graf” will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Get Bucked Up at Homestead-Miami Speedway: With their traditional stop at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway later this year, Joe Graf Jr. and partner Bucked Up Energy Drink are giving a lucky fan and a guest an ALL-EXPENSES paid trip to Homestead-Miami Speedway in October, along with $1,000 in spending cash! To enter, spend at least $10 at buckedup.com from now until Friday, September 30, 2022. Every $10 spent earns another entry. Visit buckedup.com for additional information. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Darlington Raceway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his sixth career start at the track dubbed “Too Tough To Tame” in Saturday afternoon’s race. In his previous five starts, Graf has delivered a track-best of 19th twice including last fall’s trip to the Darlington, S.C. venue in September 2021. While carrying an average finish of 26.8, he has also completed 712 of the 741 available laps available for a 96 percent lap completion. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks 1.0-mile or greater in size, Graf has competed in 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.1 and an average result of 25.9. Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Wawa 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Graf and the SSGLRwJL team showcased the No. 07 Gtechniq Mustang for their second trip to the “World Center of Racing.” Mother Nature canceled qualifying, lining up Graf 20th on the starting grid. From the drop of the green flag, Graf showcased speed with his race car and contended for a top-10 finish but was collected in a late race crash that regulated him to a disappointing 37th place finish. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 88th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday night and his sixth at the historic racing facility. In his previous 88 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), seven top-five and 20 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Ticket Smarter | Digital Ally Ford Mustang on Saturday night for his 13th start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 247th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 11th at Darlington. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2021 Steakhouse Elite 200, where he finished 17th after starting 17th for Hattori Racing Enterprises | Motorsports Business Management.