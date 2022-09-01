Mike Bumgarner Promoted to JR Motorsports Director of Competition

JR Motorsports today named longtime crew chief Mike Bumgarner to its director of competition role. Bumgarner, currently the crew chief for Josh Berry and JRM’s No. 8 team, will assume the position at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

A 27-year veteran of the sport, it’s a new but familiar spot for the 47-year-old Bumgarner, who served as race operations director for JRM from 2014-20 and oversaw the production and maintenance of the team’s race car inventory.

“Mike knows JR Motorsports inside and out,” said L.W. Miller, JRM’s director of motorsports. “He’s very well respected in the building and within the garage and has an innate leadership quality that our group can rally around. With his level of experience, competitive focus and communication skills, it’s a natural transition for him.”

A native of Huntersville, N.C., Bumgarner spent 17 years with Hendrick Motorsports prior to joining JRM in 2013. He holds more than 100 starts as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2007, including seven victories, and was a NASCAR Cup Series crew chief during his tenure with HMS. Additionally, Bumgarner served as a full-time JRM crew chief in 2013 and 2021.



“We’ve got such a talented core of people here at JRM, and I’m just really thankful for this opportunity,” said Bumgarner. “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but my goal is to communicate well and give our teams all the support they need so we can keep hanging win banners in the shop.



“I’m looking forward to next year but my first priority is going after the championship and finishing the season out strong with Josh and our No. 8 team.”



This season, Bumgarner has led Berry to two wins (Dover Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway), nine top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. Berry is currently fifth in the championship point standings as the series heads to Darlington Raceway this weekend.

JRM PR