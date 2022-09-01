Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra Preview – Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT DARLINGTON: Brandon Jones has nine NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Darlington Raceway. Jones has one win at the track that came in the 2020 Labor Day weekend race. The No. 19 led the last two laps in that race after Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain both hit the wall coming to the white flag. Jones also has two top-five and five top-10 finishes with an average start of 17.1 and an average finish of 12.8 at the Lady in Black.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) drivers have combined for 11 wins in 77 starts at Darlington. The team has won seven pole awards, finished in the top-five 36 times, the top-10 49 times, and has led a total of 1,321 laps. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS Season.

RACE INFO: The NXS Sport Clips VFW Help a Hero 200 is scheduled for 3:00 PM EST on Saturday, September 3. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “We were a little off at Darlington in the spring, but I’ve been doing a lot of laps in the simulator, and I think we got the car a little closer to how we were in 2020 when we won. We’ll do some fine-tuning during practice on Saturday but overall I think we are bringing a really good No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota GR Supra. I’m looking forward to getting out on the track on Saturday and contending for another win.”

