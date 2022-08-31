JD Motorsports announces new partnership with Native Sons

JD Motorsports and Ryan Vargas are proud to announce a new partnership with Myrtle Beach, SC based apparel company Native Sons. The No. 6 Native Sons Chevrolet will make its appearance at Darlington Raceway this weekend to take on the Lady in Black.

Native Sons is a nationally recognized custom apparel company that was established in 1984. The company specializes in creative design, quality printing, and unique promotions and events. It has a diverse array of local, regional, and national clients. Native Sons recently signed Coastal Carolina star QB Grayson McCall to a NIL deal and he is featured on the No.6 car driven by Vargas. McCall also signed a NIL deal with Darlington Raceway in July.

“We are stoked to team up with a fellow South Carolina company like JD Motorsports, and with Vargas, an exciting up and coming driver,” said Native Sons owner Steve Taylor. “Sponsoring a car at Darlington, which is in our backyard, and promoting Grayson at the same time is really cool. I think this could be the first car in NASCAR history with a collegiate athlete’s image on the car.”

“I’m very excited to welcome Native Sons aboard our No.6 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Darlington! It’s always a pleasure welcoming new brands into the sport and it’s even more special knowing this will be a home race for them,” says Vargas. “After our strong performance at Daytona, I’m excited to carry the momentum from that race into Darlington to better our results from the Spring race.”

In four starts at the historic Darlington Raceway, the La Mirada, CA native has a best finish of 21st after the first Darlington race this season.

