About TheFreedom13.org:

The Freedom 13 organization was created as a tribute to the 13 American heroes lost in the Kabul, Afghanistan attack in August of 2021.

The Freedom 13 aids U.S. military veterans with resources on their journey to leading a full, productive civilian life. The organization also aims to strengthen the bonds they share with their families and other veterans as well as help veterans rediscover themselves.

The Freedom 13 was started in 2022 in memory of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, Killed In Action in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, by Mark and Jacklyn Schmitz. With the loss of their son; the Schmitz family has focused on a new mission in life: to try and take care of as many veteran service members as they can. For more information, visit

.