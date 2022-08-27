Crash-Filled Daytona Race Eliminates Gr Supras From Contention

In the final laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Daytona International Speedway, the GR Supras of Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones were swept up in late-race accidents removing them from possible race wins. Ultimately, Gibbs would finish seventh and Jones 20th, while fellow Toyota drivers of John Hunter Nemechek (35th) and Sammy Smith (38th) were involved in accidents earlier in the race.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona International Speedway

Race 23 of 33 – 250 miles, 100 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Jeremy Clements*

2nd, Timmy Hill*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Brandon Brown*

5th, Sage Karam*

7th, TY GIBBS

20th, BRANDON JONES

35th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

38th, SAMMY SMITH

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 26 Freedom 13 Toyota GR Supra, Sam Hunt Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

What happened that took you out of the race?

“I’m not quite sure. All of the sudden I was looking at the inside wall. I haven’t seen a replay, but think I got hooked in the left-rear. Not sure if somebody came off the wall and out of line, but I got hooked and spun. I hate it for Sam Hunt and everyone on this whole team. They brought a decent car tonight. Thank you to Toyota and the Freedom 13 Foundation. It was an honor to carry those 13 lives with us one year to the day.”

SAMMY SMITH, No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 38th

What happened that took you out of the race?

“I was fighting really free from the start of the race. Just when I was trying and got up to people, I got really free and then I felt like I just made a mistake coming off turn four.”

How much did it impact you to not have any practice or qualifying today?

“I’m sure it’s a lot and its tough to come out here and do this, but it’s part of the circumstances. I should have been maybe a little smarter or a little more patient to help myself a little bit.”

TRD PR