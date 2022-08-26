NXS: What to watch for in the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway

Four races remain: Four events left in the Xfinity Series regular season with Daytona on the horizon a track that’s produced 35 winners in 61 events at the track it’s a place for drivers who are needing a win and can escape the big-one can lock themselves into the playoffs beginning after Bristol in just four short weeks. With 27 of the 43 entered drivers looking for their first career victory and a shot at the playoffs.

Clinch Information provided by NASCAR Statistics:

Already Clinched

The following seven drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Brandon Jones.

Can clinch via win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Riley Herbst, Sam Mayer, Daniel Hemric, Landon Cassill, Ryan Sieg, Sheldon Creed

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Anthony Alfredo: Could only clinch with help

Brandon Brown: Could only clinch with help

For the drivers that could clinch on their win alone, let’s take a look at how they’ve done at Daytona:

Riley Herbst - Has posted two top fives and three top 10s in six starts

Sam Mayer – Two starts with a best finish of 12th in this race last season

Daniel Hemric – Has posted one top five and three top 10s in eight starts

Landon Cassill – Has made 10 starts with one top five and one top 10

Sheldon Creed – Has made two starts with a best finish of sixth earlier this season

Double duty driver: This weekend will see Ricky Stenhouse Jr. return to the seat of a Xfinity Car for Big Machine Racing while Noah Gragson who is slated to take over at Petty GMS in 2023 will return back to the Beard Motorsports Cup Series car on Saturday night, Ty Gibbs will once again take over the No. 45 for Kurt Busch who has missed several weeks due to recovery from a concussion and Daniel Hemric another Xfinity Series regular will return back to the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing on Saturday night.

Two Nemechek’s: Both father and son Joe and John Hunter will pair up at Sam Hunt Racing for tonight’s Xfinity Series event with the last time the pair being teammates back at Phoenix Raceway in 2019.