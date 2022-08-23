Kaulig Racing and Haley Team up with DaaBIN Store for Wawa 250

Kaulig Racing will join forces with DaaBIN Store for Justin Haley’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) return at Daytona International Speedway.

DaaBIN Store, a family-friendly bin store that features one-of-a-kind treasures weekly, will make its 2022 NASCAR debut at the "World Center of Racing" on Haley’s No. 14 Chevrolet for the Wawa 250. DaaBIN Store is also excited to use this opportunity with Kaulig Racing to announce the expansion and franchising of its stores.

“We’re excited to be a part of NASCAR with Justin and Kaulig Racing," said Andy Weichers, CEO of DaaBin Store Inc. "We couldn’t think of a better group of people to announce our new franchise model with. It’s been exciting to take DaaBIN Store from an idea to a multi-state business that’s now partnering with former Daytona winner, Justin Haley, for a night race at Daytona.”

DaaBIN Store also works with local communities to promote inclusion by hiring adults with disabilities.

“We are always excited to welcome new partners on board here at Kaulig Racing” said Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing. “DaaBin Store being a family-owned business that also actively strives for inclusivity is something that we hold valuable at Kaulig Racing. We’re truly proud to see the No.14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet hit the track at Daytona.”

In addition to partnering with Kaulig Racing in Daytona, DaaBIN Store will extend its partnership to Daniel Hemric and the No. 11 Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.

Look to see the reigning Wawa 250 Champion take to the high banks in the No. 14 DaaBIN Store Chevrolet on Friday, August 26th at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on the USA network.

For more information on DaaBIN Store and Franchising Opportunities please visit www.daabinstore.com.

Kaulig Racing PR