Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Wawa 250 Xfinity Race

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond, Road America and Michigan NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

DAYTONA: Gibbs started 15 th , led three laps and finished 11 th in the season-opening Xfinity race in 2022 at Daytona. He finished fourth after starting 13 th in the 2021 ARCA race.

, led three laps and finished 11 in the season-opening Xfinity race in 2022 at Daytona. He finished fourth after starting 13 in the 2021 ARCA race. ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start last month at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10 th at Michigan International Speedway.

driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 . He has competed in five Cup races with a best finish of 10 at Michigan International Speedway. NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach nine victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 10 months and two days old. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 35 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT DAYTONA: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 111 total starts at Daytona in Xfinity competition with four wins, 28 top-five and 46 one top-10 finishes and the team has led 700 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona is scheduled for 7:30 pm EDT on Friday, August 26 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and the MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Daytona is a different race as it’s a superspeedway. It’s just trying to put yourself in the best position for the end of the race and make sure you are up front.to give yourself a chance to win. And you hope to stay out of trouble in the early part of the race. We’ll have a good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra and see what we can do.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Daytona is a bit of a wildcard and we hope to be there at the end with a chance for a win. It’s just keeping yourself out of trouble early on. This will only be Ty’s third superspeedway race in Xfinity, so there is still more to learn. We’ll bring him a fast Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra.”

JGR PR