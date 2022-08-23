Tuesday, Aug 23

Watkins Glen Recap: Mechanical Failure Ends Wright's Day After a Strong Run

Xfinity Series News
Monday, Aug 22 21
Watkins Glen Recap: Mechanical Failure Ends Wright&#039;s Day After a Strong Run BMS Photo

Kris Wright made his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut with Brandonbilt Motorsports (BMS) on Saturday, August 20, in the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Wright piloted the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro in the 80-lap event at the 2.45-mile road course.

 

Due to a mechanical failure, the Brandonbilt Motorsports team did not get the results they had anticipated. Wright and the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation team were progressing up the leaderboard, but a broken driveshaft ultimately led to the 34th-place finish.
 

KRIS WRIGHT. NO. 68 FIRST NATIONAL BANK CHEVROLET CAMARO.

 

 

Wright started in the 36th-place and quickly progressed into the 23rd-place by Lap 15. The team decided to pit for fresh tires and fuel before the end of Stage 1. Wright restarted in the 32nd-place following the pit stop but ended Stage 1 in the 21st position.

 

Stage 2 began with Wright and the F.N.B. Corporation team in the 18th-place. The Pittsburgh, Pa., driver was able to run 11 laps before reporting a mechanical failure on Lap 31. As required, the team took the car to the garage to assess the issue, but the No. 68 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Camaro was unable to continue due to the broken driveshaft.

 

WRIGHT ON WATKINS GLEN:

"I thought we ran pretty well during the race. I was bummed about the mechanical failure because we kept getting better with each run. Everything was coming together for a top-15 finish.

 

“I cannot wait to get to Darlington (Raceway) to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series oval debut. I have been working with the guys at BMS to prepare for the differences in running trucks versus cars there. Watkins Glen was a great learning experience, and I hope to carry that knowledge over to ‘The Lady in Black’."

BMS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Keen Parts Partners with The Laughlin Family Foundation to Help Raise Awareness and Support Rare Cancers
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.