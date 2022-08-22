Josh Williams Reunites with DGM Racing

DGM Racing announces the return of a familiar face for the remainder of the 2022 season. Josh Williams, former #DriverOfThe92, is set to rejoin the team he called home for five years, at this weekend’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway. Alloy Employer Services, a driving force behind the return to DGM Racing, will serve as the primary sponsor for Williams’ homecoming race in the No. 92.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work with everyone at DGM and pick up where we left off last fall,” said Josh Williams. “I want to extend a huge thank you to all my partners for trusting and believing in me every step of the way. Without the support of these great organizations, that have become like family, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thank you.”

While the majority of Williams’ races are powered by Alloy Employer Services, all of Williams’ long-standing partners who have supported him since the early days of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, Star-tron, Sleep Well Inc., Coolray, and General Formulations, will also make the move back to DGM Racing.

“Josh was a big part of building our program into what it is today, and I’m glad we were able to put something together that will be beneficial for both Josh and DGM Racing,” said DGM Racing team owner, Mario Gosselin. “We’ve enjoyed working with Josh’s partners in the past and I’m happy to reconnect with the good friends we’ve made throughout our years together. I’m confident that this renewed partnership will help us elevate our program further.”

Williams ran a part-time schedule for DGM Racing in 2017 and 2018, before committing to his first full season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, where he claimed his first of three consecutive Top 20 finishes in the yearlong driver standings. Together, Williams and DGM Racing have scored eight Top-10s, 27 Top-15s and 56 Top-20s through 125 starts between 2017 and 2021.

“Over the years we have accomplished so much together, and I can’t wait to get back to the same great finishes we’re known for,” says Williams. “I know this is the right call for myself and my partners. This year has been the most competitive field in my Xfinity career. We’ve had our ups and downs so far, but I’m ready to turn a new leaf and get this season back on track. I can’t thank the Gosselin family enough for the opportunity to come home to DGM Racing.”

Alex Labbé and Mason Massey will remain behind the wheel of the No. 36 and No. 91 respectively for their scheduled races. With 11 races remaining, Williams will run a split schedule between DGM Racing's No. 36 and No. 92, taking over the No. 36 only for the races that Labbé is not able to secure sponsorship for.

As the team returns to its hometown track, Daytona International Speedway, it will field three entries: Alex Labbé (No. 36), Mason Massey (No. 91), and Josh Williams (No. 92). The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will be televised live on USA Network on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place at 3:05 p.m. ET.

DGM PR