RACE REPORT: WGI - Connor Mosack / No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra

“Overall, I was happy with the car. We were definitely capable of having a good top-ten finish. I think during practice and qualifying, I was learning the grip of these cars a little bit, and I was being conservative at the start of the race, making sure we could make it to the end. We learned as we went. Allen [crew chief] made good adjustments on the car. I feel like we got better as the race went on. We were going to be in a really good spot there on that last restart. We were set up to start right outside of the top ten and better than a few of the guys in front of us. Unfortunately, we had a tire come apart, so we had to come down pit road to change that. We ended up having a five-lap shootout coming from the back. I was able to pass a lot of cars due to new tires, but having to pit hurt our opportunity to get the finish we could have had. I think, overall, we had more speed than our finishing positions, but it was a good day. I definitely learned a lot, and I hope to be back for some more." -- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra