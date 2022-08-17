John Hunter and Joe Nemechek Team Up at Daytona with Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that John Hunter Nemechek and 1992 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) champion Joe Nemechek will compete as teammates for the first time since 2019 in the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 26. John Hunter Nemechek will pilot the No. 26 Freedom 13 Toyota GR Supra with Crew Chief Allen Hart while Joe Nemechek will contend in the No. 24 FleetWing Toyota GR Supra with Eric Phillips atop the pit box.

“Running multiple cars at Daytona is always special, but even more so now having a father and son combo driving for us as teammates,” said Sam Hunt. “John Hunter has been a big part of SHR’s growth, and to now have Joe join us at the tail end of his accomplished career is something I’ll cherish for a long time. At the end of the day, family is everything to me. I’m honored to be a part of this memorable moment for the Nemechek family and hope they both take the time to enjoy the weekend.”

In 2017, at the Daytona International Speedway, John Hunter Nemechek competed against his father for the first time in a NASCAR event. It was the first time a father and son competed in the same NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race since 2013 and the first time a father and son competed in any of NASCAR's top three series at the Daytona International Speedway since 2006.

The duo has competed against each other in 29 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events, 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series events and three NASCAR Cup Series events in their careers. The duo has a single NASCAR Xfinity Series start together at the Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2019. The last time the father-son duo competed as teammates was on November 8, 2019, at Phoenix Raceway for NEMCO Motorsports.

“If this is to be my last time to race in a NASCAR event, I am looking forward to being a teammate again with my son,” said Joe Nemechek. “I am excited to race for Sam Hunt Racing as it shares many qualities with the foundation that NEMCO Motorsports was built upon. I see Sam Hunt Racing as a very strong team, and the wins and championships are coming soon. Racing with my son again is special, and my expectation is to be on the lead lap in the mix with John Hunter. I’m excited to see what happens.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ (NCWTS) winningest crew chief Eric Phillips will call the shots for Joe Nemechek and the No. 24 team at Daytona International Speedway. Phillips, who credits his opportunity in NASCAR to Joe’s late brother John Nemechek, has a career history of working with the Nemechek family. Phillips’ first career NXS victory, as crew chief, was at Texas Motor Speedway in 2003 with Joe Nemechek. Phillips is currently the full-time crew chief for John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports team in the NCWTS.

Daytona will be part of two consecutive starts for John Hunter Nemechek with Sam Hunt Racing, as the 25-year-old will also pilot the No. 26 Freedom 13 Toyota GR Supra at Darlington Raceway on September 3, before returning to SHR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.