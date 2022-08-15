RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Watkins Glen

|
|
- Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, marking his second NXS career start and first start with SHR.
- Mosack made his NXS debut at Portland International Raceway earlier this season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
- Mosack qualified 8th in his career debut.
- Mosack will partner with RadCats for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at WGI.
- About RadCats: RadCats will be making the jump into NASCAR with SHR and will be the primary partner on board the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at WGI. RadCats is an NFT-based brand built on the Solana Blockchain, focused on providing quality classes, both introductory and advanced for Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Additionally, RadCats aims to connect the Blockchain/NFT Community with “In-Real-Life” (IRL) communities. RadCats’ art is 90’s University themed, which represents The Good Decade, and aims to connect nostalgia with modern tech innovations. RadCats aims to become a household brand through multiple sponsorship deals, product releases, and creative Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising. Find them on Twitter at @RadCatsNFT.
- This season, Mosack is competing full-time in the Pirelli Trans Am TA2 Series with TEAM SLR. He has received three pole awards and three podium finishes so far in 2022. Additionally, Mosack has six ARCA Menards Series starts, racking up four top-5 finishes and 6 top-10 finishes -- averaging a 5.5-place finishing position. He also qualified 11th in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Mid-Ohio.
- In 2021, Connor competed in the Pirelli Trans Am TA2 Series driving for TEAM SLR. Connor finished the season with one win at Watkins Glen International, ten top 5’s, and finished 3rd in championship points. Connor also made four ARCA Menards Series starts recording two top-10 finishes and competed in select Super Late Model events.