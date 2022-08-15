Monday, Aug 15

RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Watkins Glen

RACE ADVANCE: Connor Mosack at Watkins Glen
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: NASCAR Xfinity Series at The Glen
  • Date: Saturday, August 20
  • Time: 3:00PM ET
  • Track: Watkins Glen International
  • Distance: 82 laps / 200.9 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 42 laps, ends Lap 82
  • Broadcasting: USA | MRN | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice
  • Date: Saturday, August 20
  • Time: 10:05AM ET
  • Duration: 20 Minutes
 
  • Qualifying
  • Date: Saturday, August 20
  • Time: 10:35AM ET
  • Format: Group A & B | Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds
 
NXS WATKINS GLEN STATS
 
 
CONNOR MOSACK
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 24th (Wright - 2021)
Best Finish: 17th (Wright- 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
 
  • Connor Mosack will pilot the No. 26 RadCats Toyota GR Supra at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, marking his second NXS career start and first start with SHR.
  • Mosack made his NXS debut at Portland International Raceway earlier this season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
  • Mosack qualified 8th in his career debut.
 
  • Mosack will partner with RadCats for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at WGI.
  • About RadCats: RadCats will be making the jump into NASCAR with SHR and will be the primary partner on board the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at WGI. RadCats is an NFT-based brand built on the Solana Blockchain, focused on providing quality classes, both introductory and advanced for Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Additionally, RadCats aims to connect the Blockchain/NFT Community with “In-Real-Life” (IRL) communities. RadCats’ art is 90’s University themed, which represents The Good Decade, and aims to connect nostalgia with modern tech innovations. RadCats aims to become a household brand through multiple sponsorship deals, product releases, and creative Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising. Find them on Twitter at @RadCatsNFT.
 
  • This season, Mosack is competing full-time in the Pirelli Trans Am TA2 Series with TEAM SLR. He has received three pole awards and three podium finishes so far in 2022. Additionally, Mosack has six ARCA Menards Series starts, racking up four top-5 finishes and 6 top-10 finishes -- averaging a 5.5-place finishing position. He also qualified 11th in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Mid-Ohio.
 
  • In 2021, Connor competed in the Pirelli Trans Am TA2 Series driving for TEAM SLR. Connor finished the season with one win at Watkins Glen International, ten top 5’s, and finished 3rd in championship points. Connor also made four ARCA Menards Series starts recording two top-10 finishes and competed in select Super Late Model events.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Sam Hunt Racing this year at Watkins Glen,” said Mosack. “Sam has a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them. My goal going into the race is to come out with a Top-10 finish. Sam has competitive cars and if we can stay out of trouble in the race, I think we will be in a good spot at the end.”
 
 
-- Connor Mosack, Driver of the No. 26 RadCats® Toyota GR Supra
 
 
Connor is a great young man and a talented race car driver, especially considering how late his racing career began [at age 18]. I’m excited and proud to add him to our SHR driver roster. His personality, moral compass, and competitiveness fit in perfectly with our culture. We are all excited to get to work with him and continue his transition to the Xfinity Series.
 
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
