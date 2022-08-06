Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:

- Practice; After a day full of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the Michigan International Speedway at 9:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 9:35 AM ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the New Holland 250. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Snider will roll off 20th for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Coverage of qualifying will be a part of LIVE coverage on USA Network.

– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS New Holland 250 will mark Snider’s second NXS start at Michigan International Speedway (MIS). In Snider’s NXS 2021 debut at the 2.0-mile oval located in the Irish Hills of Michigan Snider would start in the 9th position and would complete the first stage in the fourth position, but the day would make a turn for the worse racing for the lead with the No. 22 on Lap-36, the No. 54 would get into the back of Snider moving him up the racetrack on the backstretch causing him to wreck. The damage would be so severe it would end Snider’s Day and would record him in the 36th position in the finishing order at the completion of the New Holland 250.



In the same race Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport would field a car for team owner Jordan Anderson. After starting in the 31st position Anderson would run a clean race all day staying out of trouble, and would come home with a 15th place finish in his first race at MIS in a Xfinity car.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- EasyCare/ APCO Holdings; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. EasyCare is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, a family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.



For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com for information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, visit APCOHoldings.com.



– Tailored Media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining human element and state of the art technology to construct strategies that are intricately designed, skillfully executed, and simply efficient. Tailored Media just happens to deliver great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more on what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 109 back to the track for Snider to compete with in the New Holland 250 at MIS. Chassis No. 109 last competed at Pocono Raceway two weeks ago in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225. Starting in the 28th spot Snider would hold his ground all day steadily working thru the field on the way to a 14th place finish. Prior to Pocono No. 109 competed at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 250 where Snider would qualify in the 26th position enroute to a 18th place finish. In Chassis No. 109 debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Alsco Uniforms 300 held during Memorial Day weekend. No. 109 would qualify in the 33rd position, however Snider would advance throughout the race to come home with a strong 10th place finish



Jordan Anderson – No. 32 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview-

Michigan International Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After a day full of technical inspection on Friday, Jordan Anderson and the No. 32 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet will first hit the Michigan International Speedway at 9:05 AM ET on Saturday morning for a brief 20-minute practice session. Coverage of practice will air LIVE on USA Network apart of 1.5 hours of LIVE on track coverage Saturday morning.



– Starting Position; Directly after practice at 9:35 AM ET, Anderson and rest of the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the New Holland 250. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. With the New Holland 250 being the first race attempted for the No. 32 Anderson will roll off 1st for his qualifying lap based on the performance-based matrix factoring owner points, driver points, race finish, and fastest lap of the previous week. With 41 cars entered, three cars will miss the race. Anderson will need to Coverage of qualifying will be a part of LIVE coverage on USA Network.



– Michigan International Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS New Holland 250 will mark Anderson’s second NXS start at MIS. In 2021, Anderson would start in the 31st position and come away with a 15th place finish after putting himself in the right position all day long and gradually moving forward car after car.

JAR PR