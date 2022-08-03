Jeremy Clements Racing turning back the clock at Watkins Glen with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet

Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to step back in time with Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet in a Dale Earnhardt inspired Pink #51 machine at Watkins Glen on Saturday, August 20th. It will be the second consecutive year Kevin Whitaker Chevy will be the primary sponsor for JCR at The Glen and 10th season overall that Whitaker has supported JCR. Additionally, Circle B Diecast will make their 2nd appearance in 2022 as associate sponsor. Plus, The Runner’s Roost out of Orchard Park, NY, will make their XFINITY Series debut as associate sponsor as well.

“How cool is this car! Our partners have really brought it with the paint schemes this year. Kevin and Ryan Whitaker just added another historic one to the mix with Earnhardt’s first race car!” Clements said. “It’s always great to have Whitaker on board. They have been a tremendous supporter of ours over the years and I can’t thank them enough for their partnership” Clements finished saying.

Joining Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet as associate sponsors will be: Circle B Diecast, The Runner’s Roost, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC, Upstate Body and Detail, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Dynamic Paint Paintware, Cometic, E3 Spark Plugs and ZMAX.

JCR PR