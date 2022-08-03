Connor Mosack Joins Sam Hunt Racing for Watkins Glen International

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that 23-year-old Trans-Am driver, Connor Mosack, will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race with the team at Watkins Glen International (WGI) with RadCats on board of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra.

Mosack, who currently competes full-time in the Trans-Am series and competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NXS, will make his second career NXS start in 2022.

Earlier this season, the young, road course ace competed with Joe Gibbs Racing at Portland International Raceway giving him valuable seat time on a road course in an NXS car this season. Additionally, Mosack is a former winner at WGI in the TransAm TA2 Series with TEAM SLR.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Sam Hunt Racing this year at Watkins Glen,” said Mosack. “Sam has a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them. My goal going into the race is to come out with a Top-10 finish. Sam has competitive cars and if we can stay out of trouble in the race, I think we will be in a good spot at the end.”

SHR made its first-ever NXS start in 2019 at the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team impressed the competition with its speed after qualifying 15th in its first national series start.

After a part-time effort during the 2020 NXS season, the young team expanded to full-time competition, fielding eight drivers of various skill-level, ending the season with one top-five, two top-10, and nine top-15 finishes.

“Connor is a great young man and a talented race car driver, especially considering how late his racing career began [at age 18]. I’m excited and proud to add him to our SHR driver roster. His personality, moral compass, and competitiveness fit in perfectly with our culture. We are all excited to get to work with him and continue his transition to the Xfinity Series,” said Sam Hunt.

RadCats will be making the jump into NASCAR with SHR and will be the primary partner on board the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at WGI. RadCats is an NFT-based brand built on the Solana Blockchain, focused on providing quality classes, both introductory and advanced for Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Additionally, RadCats aims to connect the Blockchain/NFT Community with “In-Real-Life” (IRL) communities.

RadCats’ art is 90’s University themed, which represents The Good Decade, and aims to connect nostalgia with modern tech innovations. RadCats aims to become a household brand through multiple sponsorship deals, product releases, and creative Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising.

“Our main goal is to build Brand Equity. We would like our community and holders to be able to associate their unique NFTs with real-life experiences, to provide a positive sense of attachment,” said the Founder of RadCats. “Our partnership with Sam Hunt Racing was a clear and obvious decision after extensive research and weeks of calls with other agencies and teams. Our views, commitment and work ethic align perfectly with SHR.”

The No. 26 RadCats GR Supra will have the Toyota on-board/in-car cameras for the 82-lap event at WGI.