Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- New Holland 250

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond and Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

MICHIGAN: Gibbs started 10 th and finished 13 th in 2021 in his only NASCAR Xfinity Series start. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps en route in victory in the ARCA Series in 2021.

and finished 13 in 2021 in his only NASCAR Xfinity Series start. He started on the pole and led 99 of 100 laps en route in victory in the ARCA Series in 2021. ONE OF THIRTY-SEVEN: Gibbs made his first career NASCAR Cup Series start two weeks ago at Pocono Raceway for 23XI Racing. Gibbs is the 37 th driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 th . Last week at Indianapolis he started 26 th and finished 17 th .

driver younger than 20-years old to make a Cup Series start. Gibbs started at the rear of the field, but completed all 160 laps and finished an impressive 16 . Last week at Indianapolis he started 26 and finished 17 . NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach eight victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 8 months and 4 weeks. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award. WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs’ Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 34 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT MICHIGAN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 53 total starts at Michigan in Xfinity competition with five wins, 20 top-five and 34 one top-10 finishes and the team has led 415 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan is scheduled for 3:30 pm EDT on Saturday, August 6 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and the Motor Radio Network.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“I like Michigan as it’s a fun course and there are several lanes to choose depending on how your car is handling. Chris (Gayle, crew chief) has won there before with Kyle (Busch) and I know the 54 guys will bring me a solid Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra on Saturday.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Ty did a nice job of recovering last week as he came from 30th to eighth. That is a championship drive as it’s easy to get down and think the day is over when you are back that far. Michigan will be interesting as it’s big and wide, so hopefully we’ll bring him a good Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra.”

JGR PR