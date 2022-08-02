Experience Jackson Partners With Two Drivers During Race Weekend at Michigan International Speedway

Experience Jackson is excited to announce a 2022 sponsorship of NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas. This will be Experience Jackson’s third time partnering with the J.D. Motorsports team and their second time on the No. 6 Chevrolet. Vargas will be on the track during the August 6, 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Vargas’ car displays the Experience Jackson logo, with a white, blue and neon green design. His racing career has spanned a decade, winning the NASCAR stock and late model divisions, including the 2015 NASCAR Super Stock Rookie of the Year at the Bullring at LVMS. Ryan was the recipient of the 2016 and 2017 Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award. His NASCAR Xfinity Series career started in 2019.

Experience Jackson is also a sponsor on the car of Grass Lake area driver Morgen Baird, through Fast Track High Performance Driving School, Inc. Baird’s car will race in the ARCA Racing Series, also on August 6, 2022. Founded as a Midwest-based stock car racing series, ARCA has grown to represent the most diverse nationally touring stock car series anywhere. ARCA is the second-longest running championship racing series in the country.

Craig Hatch, President and CEO of Experience Jackson, said “We are excited to be partnered with such an up-and-coming, talented, driver and we’re proud to have both of these excellent drivers point people to what our great community has to offer.”

Both races will take place at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, MI. The 2022 Race Weekend include a scavenger hunt through the Experience Jackson app, where visitors can check in at targets located throughout Fan Plaza for a chance to win a $2500 race prize package for 2023. The Experience Jackson app can be found on Google Play and the App Store, and details of the contest are online at www.ExperienceJackson.com/go.

Experience Jackson is the preferred hotel partner of Michigan International Speedway in 2022.

