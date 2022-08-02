NXS Race Recap: Indianapolis Road Course

AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.



Allmendinger ran away from the field, scoring his third Xfinity road course win of the year.



“God I love this place! Indy baby let’s go!” Allmendinger said on his team radio after the race.



Allmendinger, who won the Cup series race last year on the Indianapolis road course is the all-time road course winner in the Xfinity Series.



“We struggled and worked hard to get a little better. I knew Bowman was really good on long runs so I tried to stay out there. Our car had some break issues as well. The guys recovered really well.”



Rounding out the top five were Alex Bowman in second, Justin Allgaier in third, Ross Chastain in fourth and Chase Briscoe in fifth.



Allmendinger joined previous Indianapolis winners for a group photo at the yard of bricks Saturday morning. Drivers included Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson to name a few.



“I didn’t even feel like I belonged out there,” Allmendinger said post-race. “What am I doing here?!?! That’s the coolest photo I will ever have in my life.”



Rounding out the top ten were Riley Herbst in sixth, Sam Mayer in seventh, Ty Gibbs in eighth, Austin Hill in ninth and Noah Gragson in tenth.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 6th on USA Network.



Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 Winner: Josh Berry

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger