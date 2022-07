“We had a solid day today in our Bennett Transportation & Logistics / Ace Doran Chevrolet. After practice and qualifying yesterday afternoon, we were feeling pretty confident. When we fired off, we struggled with rear lateral grip and it started coming to me at the end of Stage 1. We just continued to struggle with that for the entire race. My team made some adjustments that helped with the lateral in high speed corners as we got into Stage 2 but we just didn't have the car to get all the way up front. I'm glad we were able to bring home a solid top 10. I'm looking forward to getting to Michigan next weekend." -Austin Hill