JD Motorsports and Hy-Vee Partner in Indianapolis with Bayley Currey

JD Motorsports announced today their new partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc

Hy-Vee will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Hy-Vee Chevrolet at the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 30.

With the sponsorship, Hy-Vee will feature three of its brands as Associate Partners on the car. The logos of Redbox Rx, Vivid Clear Rx, and Wahlburgers will be prominent on the No. 4’s lower quarter panel.

“Hy-Vee is such a great brand in sports, especially racing,” says JD Motorsports VP of Sales and Marketing, Tony Priscaro. “The car looks great! And, I know Bayley will give Hy-Vee’s 90,000 employees something exciting to watch on NBC.”

JDM PR