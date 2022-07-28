Thursday, Jul 28

RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Indianapolis Road Course

Thursday, Jul 28
RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Indianapolis Road Course
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
  • Date: Saturday, July 30
  • Time: 3:30PM ET
  • Track: Indianapolis Road Course
  • Distance: 62 laps / 151.22 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 22 laps, ends Lap 62
  • Broadcasting: NBC | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 29
  • Time: 3:01PM ET
  • Duration: 20 Minutes
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 29
  • Time: 3:31PM ET
  • Format: Group A & B | Multi-Vehicle, Two Rounds
 
NXS INDIANAPOLIS STATS
 
 
SANTINO FERRUCCI
Starts: 0
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: N/A
Best Finish: N/A
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 2
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 9th (Rodgers - 2021)
Best Finish: 28th (Rodgers - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
 
  • Santino Ferrucci is set to make his second of two starts with Sam Hunt Racing in 2022 this Saturday. He is set to pilot the No. 26 Screamin' Sicilian Toyota GR Supra at the Indianapolis Road Course for the 62-lap, 151.22-mile event.
 
  • Saturday's #Pennzoil150 will mark Ferrucci's first career NXS road course start.
 
  • Ferrucci competed with SHR last week at Pocono Raceway for his eighth career NXS start.
 
  • Screamin' Sicilian returns as the primary partner on the No. 26 car.
  • Ferrucci has several INDYCAR starts on the famous road course, and he looks to carry that experience over to his first road course event in a stock car.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
“A lot of excitement going into Indy with a proven Indy 500 driver behind the wheel of our Screamin' Sicilian #26 Toyota GR Supra. Santino showed good pace last weekend in Pocono and is hungry to rebound with a strong finish after Saturday’s accident. It will be his first time ever road racing in a stock car, so hopefully he can adapt to the heavier car quickly with such limited practice. I’m sure he’s up for the challenge and feel our team has built a competitive race car."
 
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
