Tuesday, Jul 26

Xfinity Series News
Jeremy Clements Racing to partner with Wings Etc. Grill and Pub for Two Races

Jeremy Clements Racing is pleased to announce Wings Etc. Grill and Pub headquartered in South Bend, IN will return as primary sponsor for the next two races.  Wings Etc. will make their season debut this weekend at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Saturday July 30th in the Pennzoil 150.  As well as adorn the #51 Chevrolet the following weekend in Michigan in the New Holland 250.

“I am really glad to have Wings back this year for not only one race but two!  I can’t thank Scott McFalls enough from here at the local Boiling Springs location for helping put this deal together.”  Said Clements.  “So if you are in Indy this weekend or Michigan next weekend make sure you check them out they have some pretty dang good Wings!”  Clements went on to say.

Joining Wings Etc. Grill and Pub as associate sponsors will be: Fox Sports Spartanburg, First Pacific Funding, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Chalew,  ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC , Upstate Body and Detail, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline,  Cometic and ZMAX.

JCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

