RCR NXS Post Race Report: Pocono

“This top-five finish in the Whelen Chevrolet at Pocono Raceway gives us a lot of confidence. Our Chevy was fast all day. We qualified well and we’re racing closer to the front. We earned Stage Points in every stage. We were having a good time out there today. I expected a lot out of myself coming into the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year with Richard Childress Racing and I haven't done my job. We’ve run well all season, but the finishes aren’t there. During a lot of these races, I have made mistakes. We showed up and just haven't had the results we needed on the racetracks, so I’m really happy to get the Whelen Chevrolet running well and to finish in the top five today. I feel like we're closing the bubble between us and some of the other cars we need to battle in order to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs on points. Thankful for this forward motion and we’re going to do what we can to try and win before the Playoffs begin.”
-Sheldon Creed