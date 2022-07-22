Friday, Jul 22

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono Raceway

M&M's Fan Appreciation 400

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday July 24 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 22 laps
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

 

  • The M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 will mark Gragson's first start at Pocono Raceway in the NCS
  • Noah has an average finish of 27.3 in 2022 in the NCS across seven starts in the 2022 NCS season

 

“Pocono is a really fun track and completely unlike any other. Although we haven’t gotten all the finishes we wanted together, we have made some gains at Kaulig Racing this year in the Cup series. We’re looking forward to learning a different type of track in this new car to continue moving this team in the right direction.”

 

- Noah Gragson on Pocono Raceway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“I’m excited to get to Pocono after quite a few short tracks and road courses. With a bigger track like Pocono, we can really see how much speed we have built into our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We’ve had a few good weeks to build some momentum, so hopefully we can continue that at Pocono."

 

- Justin Haley on Pocono Raceway

Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

Pocono Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, July 23 at 5 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned two wins, 12 top five and 30 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 292 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 222 laps            
  • Hemric: 53 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS
  • Cassill has earned three top five and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season and has an average finish of 16.2

 

"Pocono is a fun one. The restarts will be super important and using the air for drafting is going to be huge. I feel like we've got good momentum and a lot of excitement going into this weekend. Compared to the tracks we have been racing at for the past few weeks, this track could not be more different."

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Pocono Raceway
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned one top five, three top 10s and has led 18 laps at Pocono Raceway
  • Hemric has an average finish of 16.3 and has led 53 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 

"When I think of Pocono, restarts immediately come to mind as well as strategy. As I watch these races back time and time again, it’s clear that with the things we fight inside these race cars and inside these packs on restarts, those restarts became the name of the game. Navigating those things as well as how your crew chief and team decides to go about the strategy is all accumulative to having a good day."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Pocono Raceway

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, seven top five and 15 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.4, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022
  • Allmendinger has 15 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season

 

"Pocono last year was a racetrack I felt like we struggled at a bit, but we have done a lot of work on this track to prepare. Although it is a completely different racetrack than New Hampshire, hopefully we can take some of those ideas and concepts to Pocono to help find some more speed. I think, as a whole we're moving in the right direction. Some of these racetracks have been a challenge for us, so we are looking forward to keep learning and keep trying to find some speed before the playoffs."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway

