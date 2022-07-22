Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Pocono Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet Allmendinger has made one start at Pocono Raceway in the NXS

He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons

In 2022, Allmendinger has led 222 laps, recorded two wins, seven top five and 15 top-10 finishes

Allmendinger has an average finish of 7.4, the best of any full-time NXS driver in 2022

Allmendinger has 15 top-10 finishes, the most of any full-time NXS driver in the 2022 season "Pocono last year was a racetrack I felt like we struggled at a bit, but we have done a lot of work on this track to prepare. Although it is a completely different racetrack than New Hampshire, hopefully we can take some of those ideas and concepts to Pocono to help find some more speed. I think, as a whole we're moving in the right direction. Some of these racetracks have been a challenge for us, so we are looking forward to keep learning and keep trying to find some speed before the playoffs." - AJ Allmendinger on Pocono Raceway