Sammy Smith / No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra Preview – Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway

No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

SMITH AT POCONO: Sammy Smith will make his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start this weekend at Pocono Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). This will be his second career start in any series at the 2.5-mile track after running the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) race Friday night.

Smith finished 24th in his NXS debut. He started eighth in the Henry 180 at Road America and ran in the top-10 with car improvements being made throughout the race. He was positioned eighth in the final stage before a mechanical issue relegated him to a 24th-place finish. 2022 ARCA SERIES: Smith has won two AMS races this year at Elko and Berlin. He has two poles this season with an average starting position of 3.0 and an average finish of 2.0 after running five races. In the ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE), Smith has three wins this season – New Smyrna, Pensacola, and Nashville – five races into the season. He finished in the top-five in both of the other races. He is the 2021 AMSE champion.

Smith has won two AMS races this year at Elko and Berlin. He has two poles this season with an average starting position of 3.0 and an average finish of 2.0 after running five races. In the ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE), Smith has three wins this season – New Smyrna, Pensacola, and Nashville – five races into the season. He finished in the top-five in both of the other races. He is the 2021 AMSE champion. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Smith’s 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 23. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

From the Cockpit:

Sammy Smith: "I’m looking forward to running two races this weekend at Pocono. The ARCA Menards Series race on Friday night will definitely be a learning opportunity. It will be beneficial to be able to have some experience on the track from the start on Saturday for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The No. 18 team has had the car dialed in the past several weeks so I know this weekend will be no different as we look to get the Pilot Flying J GR Supra into Victory Lane Saturday night.”

JGR PR