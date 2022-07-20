Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra Preview – Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway

No. 19 Menards/Pelonis Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

Brandon Jones has raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Pocono Raceway six times. Jones has two top-10 finishes, has led five laps, has an average start of 9.2, and an average finish of 24.8 at the track. He has one start in the Camping World Truck Series that resulted in a victory, as well as two ARCA Menards Series starts both resulting in top-five finishes. FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Pelonis logo on the hood this weekend at Pocono Raceway. For more information visit www.pelonis.com.

Jones will also be competing in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) General Tire Delivers 200 this weekend at Pocono Raceway in the No. 81 Menards/WATTS Toyota Camry. Jones has won both of his AMS starts this year with victories at Charlotte and Iowa.

Jones will also be competing in the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) General Tire Delivers 200 this weekend at Pocono Raceway in the No. 81 Menards/WATTS Toyota Camry. Jones has won both of his AMS starts this year with victories at Charlotte and Iowa. FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NXS Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is scheduled for 5:00 PM EST on Saturday, July 23. The race will be broadcasted on USA, MRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app. The AMS General Tires Delivers 200 will be run on Friday, July 22 at 6:30 PM EST. The race will be broadcasted on FS1, MRN, Sirius XM and livestreamed on the Fox Sports App

From the Cockpit:

Brandon Jones: “We are headed to the Tricky Triangle early this week for another ARCA Menards Series/NASCAR Xfinity Series double header. I hope to use ARCA as extra practice to prepare myself for Saturday's race. I have shown success in the past at Pocono in multiple series but have struggled to get the finish we deserve in our Menards Toyota GR Supra. I plan to turn that around this Saturday as I have worked hard towards improving my runs at Pocono leading into this weekend. We’re looking to get both the Watts Toyota Camry and the Menards/Pelonis GR Supra in victory lane for the weekend sweep.”

