RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Pocono Raceway

RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Pocono Raceway
WEEKEND EVENT INFORMATION
 
 
  • Race: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225
  • Date: Saturday, July 23
  • Time: 5:00PM ET
  • Track: Pocono Raceway, 2.5-mile "Tricky Triangle" (3 Turns)
  • Distance: 90 laps / 225 miles
  • Stage Duration:
  • Stage 1: 20 laps, ends Lap 20
  • Stage 2: 20 laps, ends Lap 40
  • Final Stage: 50 laps, ends Lap 90
  • Broadcasting: USA Network | Motor Racing Network | SiriusXM NASCAR Ch. 90
 
  • Practice (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 22
  • Time: 5:00PM ET
  • Duration: 20 Minutes
 
 
 
  • Qualifying (USA)
  • Date: Friday, July 22
  • Time: 5:30PM ET
  • Format: Single Vehicle | 1 Lap | One Round
 
NXS POCONO STATS
 
 
SANTINO FERRUCCI
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 26th (2021)
Best Finish: 14th (2021)
 
SAM HUNT RACING
Starts: 1
Wins: 0
Top-5's: 0
Top-10's: 0
Best Start: 26th (Ferrucci - 2021)
Best Finish: 14th (Ferrucci - 2021)
 
EVENT NOTES
 
  • Santino Ferrucci will make his first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts in 2022 with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at his home-track of Pocono Raceway on Saturday.
  • This marks Ferrucci's second stock car start at the Tricky Triangle. In 2021, Ferrucci scored his fourth Top-15 finish with SHR at the 2.5-mile track.
  • In 2019, Ferrucci scored a fourth-place finish after starting 13th in his IndyCar track debut at Pocono -- his only IndyCar start at the track.
 
  • The Freedom Alliance will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the 90-lap event at Pocono Raceway.
  • About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is one of America’s leading military support organizations. Each year, we impact thousands of combat veterans, active duty, and military families, helping them overcome the wounds of war. We have awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with recreational therapy, Heroes Retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs, and much more. Learn more at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.
 
  • In 2021, Ferrucci made seven NXS starts in his rookie stock car campaign with Sam Hunt Racing on several track types including the Tricky Triangle.
 
  • Screamin' Sicilian/Kroger will be the primary partner on board of Ferrucci's No. 26 ride for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Road Course next weekend.
 
  • Ferrucci just recently scored his fourth Top-10 Indianapolis 500 finish out of four career Indianapolis 500 starts (100% Top-10 finish rate).
 
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
“I’m super excited to be back with Sam and the team. It's been a long time coming since last year, and I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of an Xfinity car with Toyota. I think the momentum from the past two years has been really good. I’ve been in a good spot mentally, and I am driving the best I ever have. I think having the experience of both IndyCar and NASCAR is very helpful. It will be easier to go to an Xfinity car this year instead of last year’s transition from an Xfinity car to an IndyCar and vice versa.” 
 
 
-- Santino Ferrucci, Driver of the No. 26 Freedom Alliance Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“Mine and Santino’s story is special because we both started working together when there were a lot of crossroads in our respective careers. People don’t realize how hard Santino works behind the scenes, and how he has to fight for every ounce of funding he gets. He’s an ultra-talented racer and a personality the sport needs. He doesn’t race to make friends, he races to pay his bills. I’m excited to have him come back to SHR after his fourth consecutive Indianapolis 500 top-ten finish."
 
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
 
SHR PR
