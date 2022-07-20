RACE ADVANCE: Santino Ferrucci at Pocono Raceway

|
|
- Santino Ferrucci will make his first of two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts in 2022 with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at his home-track of Pocono Raceway on Saturday.
- This marks Ferrucci's second stock car start at the Tricky Triangle. In 2021, Ferrucci scored his fourth Top-15 finish with SHR at the 2.5-mile track.
- In 2019, Ferrucci scored a fourth-place finish after starting 13th in his IndyCar track debut at Pocono -- his only IndyCar start at the track.
- The Freedom Alliance will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the 90-lap event at Pocono Raceway.
- About Freedom Alliance: Freedom Alliance is one of America’s leading military support organizations. Each year, we impact thousands of combat veterans, active duty, and military families, helping them overcome the wounds of war. We have awarded more than $20 million in college scholarships to the children of heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and their families with recreational therapy, Heroes Retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs, and much more. Learn more at FreedomAlliance.org or facebook.com/FreedomAlliance.
- In 2021, Ferrucci made seven NXS starts in his rookie stock car campaign with Sam Hunt Racing on several track types including the Tricky Triangle.
- Screamin' Sicilian/Kroger will be the primary partner on board of Ferrucci's No. 26 ride for the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on the Indianapolis Road Course next weekend.
- Ferrucci just recently scored his fourth Top-10 Indianapolis 500 finish out of four career Indianapolis 500 starts (100% Top-10 finish rate).