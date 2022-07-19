Ty Gibbs / No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra Preview -- Explore the Pocono Mountains 225

No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra News and Notes

ALREADY PLAYOFF BOUND: By winning the Las Vegas, Atlanta, Richmond and Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Ty Gibbs has qualified for the Xfinity playoffs which will begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.

POCONO: Gibbs started 14 th , led 11 laps and finished second in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Race at Pocono. In ARCA he has two starts as he started second and won in 2020 after leading 65 laps. In 2021, he started first and finished second after leading 33 laps.

NEW RECORD: Gibbs is the youngest driver ever to reach eight victories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at age 19 years 8 months and 4 weeks. The previous record was held by Joey Logano.

2021: Gibbs completed in only 18 Xfinity races in 2021, but won four races and finished 13 th in the Xfinity Series final driver point standings. That earned him the Xfinity Rookie of the Year award.

WHAT A DEBUT: In Gibbs' Xfinity Series debut in February 2021 at the Daytona Road Course, he led 14 of the 56 laps en route to his first career Xfinity Series win. Gibbs became the youngest driver to win a Xfinity road course race at 18 years, 4 months, 16 days. The Charlotte, N.C., native also became the second-youngest winner in Xfinity Series history after Joey Logano who won in June 2008 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta when he was 18 years and 21 days old.

IN GOOD COMPANY: Gibbs is the sixth driver to win in his Xfinity Series debut, joining Dale Earnhardt, Joe Ruttman, Ricky Rudd, Terry Labonte and Kurt Busch. Those five drivers had already driven in the NASCAR Cup Series before racing in the Xfinity Series.

ARCA CHAMPIONS: Gibbs became the 2021 ARCA Menard Series Champions on the strength of 10 wins, plus one win each in ARCA West and ARCA East.

ATOP THE PIT BOX: Veteran crew chief Gayle will oversee the No. 54 team’s efforts in the 2022 season. Gale, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, has led his drivers to two NASCAR Cup Series victories and 34 Xfinity Series wins. The list of drivers Gayle has visited victory lane with includes Gibbs, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Sam Hornish Jr., Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler, Christopher Bell and John Hunter Nemechek.

JGR AT POCONO: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has 19 total starts at POCONO in Xfinity competition with one win, six top-five finishes, 11 top-10 finishes, two poles and the team has led 171 laps.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono is scheduled for 5 pm EDT on Saturday, July 23 and will be broadcast on USA, SiriusXM Channel 90 and MRN.

Ty Gibbs, Driver of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“I’ve been to Pocono before and we’ve had some success there. Pocono is unique, but a fun track. You can’t really get the car perfect in all three corners because they are all different, but you try to set it up the best way you know how. Chris Gayle and the 54 guys will bring a great Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra.”

Chris Gayle, Crew Chief of the No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota GR Supra

“Pocono is a cool track with three different turns and it’s hard to set the car up perfectly in all three corners. So you try to make it the best you can. Ty has been strong there and I hope we can bring him a solid Monster Energy GR Supra.”

JGR PR