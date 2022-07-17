RCR NXS Post Race Report: New Hampshire

"It's nice to walk away from today's race with a top-10 finish for our team. We didn't practice or qualify very well at all but were able to rebound today during the race. We had a lot of great strategy, I thought, but it all just didn't come together completely at the end. I had really good drive during the first run but needed to be just a little bit freer. My team made some really good adjustments but I just lost some of that drive. We had a lot of cautions come out and the dirty air was just so hard on us. Our No. 21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet Camaro was really good, we just needed a little bit more there at the end. We stayed in it all day and even ran in the top five for a little bit. Overall, it was a decent day for us. I'm looking forward to getting to Pocono next weekend." -Austin Hill