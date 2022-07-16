Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Myatt Snider - No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS - New Hampshire Motor Speedway

News and Notes:



- Practice; After the completion of a 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 30.697 at 124.077 mph on Lap-3 of his 20-lap practice session ranking the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet 21st fastest of the 39 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Crayon 200.



– Starting Position; Immediately after the 20-minute practice session teams would move into NXS qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday afternoon’s Crayon 200. In 2022, intermediate-track qualifying would consist of a single round of single car qualifying for one lap. Rolling off 23thto make his qualifying effort Snider would lay down a lap of 30.949 at 123.067 putting the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS starting to the inside of Row No. 13 in the 25th position.



– New Hampshire Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday’s NXS Crayon 200 will mark Snider’s second NXS start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In July of 2021, Snider would make his NXS debut at the Northeast 1.058-mile oval in the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 earning himself a solid 7th place finish after starting in the 16th position. Snider would continuously improve throughout the race competing with the speed of the front runners. In the same race Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport would field a car for team owner Jordan Anderson who was running solidly inside the Top-20 when a battery connection issue would bring him to pit road for service, and would lose multiple laps in the process. Anderson would go on to finish in the 34thposition not showing the speed the car had all day long.



Featured Partners



- Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.



For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



- Lucas Oil; Founded in 1989 in Corona, California, by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of segments in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium oil products, which is the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States, and features a distribution network that includes 48 different countries.



For more information on the products offered, please visit LucasOil.com.



– Chassis; Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport will bring Chassis No. 105 back to the track for Snider to compete with in the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Chassis No. 105 last competed at Darlington Raceway in the Mahindra ROXOR 200 where Snider was involved in an accident at the midway point of the race. The damage was too much and would be required to be towed off and scored in the in the 37th position. Prior to Darlington, No. 105 competed at Richmond Raceway for the Toyota Care 250 where Snider would start in the 21st position and would fight the car all day to come away with a 30th place finish. Before Richmond, Chassis No. 105 competed for JAR in the Nelly Cars 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In that race Snider would run in the Top-10 the last half of the race with an opportunity to win in the closing stages before getting spun out of the contention by the No. 98 car ultimately resulting in a 30th place finish.

JAR PR