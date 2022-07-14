Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst New Hampshire NXS Advance

You’ve been on a strong run ever since the Xfinity Series returned to racing June 25 at Nashville following a two-week break. Did that time off help you and the No. 98 Monster Energy team regroup as you head into these final races before the playoffs begin? “That two-week break was something we all needed. Those final two races before that were not our best, so I think it was just time to regroup and strategize about what we needed to do to not only make the playoffs, but win. While we weren’t traveling, the entire No. 98 team was working and preparing for that first race back at Nashville. I can’t thank the guys enough for their hard work each and every week.” While you only have one Xfinity Series start at New Hampshire, you have two starts there in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, and both resulted in top-six finishes. Is New Hampshire another track that fits your driving style? “I like New Hampshire and I feel I’ve been able to perform well there, but I enjoy going to a lot of different tracks. You can be successful anywhere, and I’ll put in the same amount of work as I do when it’s a track that’s more difficult for me. With that said, I’m excited to head to New Hampshire and have a good weekend there. I think it’s another strong track where we can contend for the win.” You have a comfortable cushion in the current playoff standings as you’re 141 points above the top-12 cutoff line. What’s the strategy as you head into these final nine races of the regular season? “The ultimate goal is to win and lock in our spot, but we also have to be conscious that we’re in a good spot to make it on points. It’s all about balancing when to take risks and when to go for points. I feel like we’ll have chances in these final nine races to go for the win, but we also have to be smart about keeping our point advantage. There are still positions to gain in front of us, so it’s really all about strategy. I think Richard (Boswell, crew chief) is really good about knowing when to go for it and when to play it safe.” TSC PR