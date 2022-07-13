Rich Mar Florist Joins DGM Racing at Pocono Raceway

DGM Racing proudly announces Rich Mar Florist as the primary sponsor of Mason Massey’s No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro SS at Pocono Raceway. For the third time this season, DGM Racing and Rich Mar Florist are teaming up (Daytona - Bilicki; Charlotte - Smithley) to take on the Tricky Triangle.



Based out of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Rich Mar Florist is a fourth generation, family-owned floral delivery service. Rich Mar Florist has been a proud sponsor of racing for five years and is currently partnered with Watkins Glen International, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Pocono Raceway.



“Over the years we have partnered with amazing organizations in the racing industry, including drivers, teams, and even a handful of race tracks. We are so thankful for the opportunity to get involved and sponsor racing at different levels; this never gets old!” said Jonathan Morrissey, Vice President of Rich Mar Florist. “The race at Pocono is extremely special to us as we not only showcase our brand in front of the hometown crowd, but with our longest standing partner in NASCAR, Pocono Raceway.”



In his third NASCAR Xfinity season, Massey is showing extreme growth with DGM Racing as he takes on his largest schedule yet. In just 10 starts together, Massey has earned a Top 10 finish, his career-best finish at his hometown track, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and three Top 20s. Massey has encountered several new tracks and adjusted to his first season with practice and qualifying sessions. This will mark Massey’s second visit to Pocono Raceway. “We’re really excited to have Rich Mar Florist join us on the car in Pocono,'' said DGM Racing driver, Mason Massey. “Pocono is their home track and we’re eager to have a good, solid run in front of their home crowd. They’re a great group of people and I can’t wait to see the Rich Mar colors on the No. 91.”



The No. 91 will showcase an eye-catching paint scheme with the Rich Mar Florist colors. All Weather Selvedge, a denim retail store, will also ride along the decklid of Massey’s Chevrolet Camaro.



The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 will be televised live on USA on Saturday, July 23 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Practice will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with Qualifying to follow at 10:00 a.m.



DGM Racing PR