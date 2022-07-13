Brandon Jones - No. 19 Menards/WATTS Toyota GR Supra Preview - Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/WATTS Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:

JONES AT NEW HAMPSHIRE: Brandon Jones has five previous starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Jones has two top-10 finishes, has led 13 laps, has an average start of 14.4, and an average finish of 19.6 at the track.

FEATURED ON THE HOOD: The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Watts logo on the hood this weekend at NHMS. For more information visit www.watts.com.

The No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra will carry the Watts logo on the hood this weekend at NHMS. For more information visit www.watts.com. ATLANTA XFINITY SERIES RECAP: Rain forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying Saturday at Atlanta and set the field up by owners points. Jones lined up fourth in the No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra and remained in the top 10 throughout stage one besides reporting “extremely loose” handling. The loose handling condition continued but Jones raced his way inside the top five, while running third in the final stage he got sideways and caused the caution to come out. Jones pitted for four tires, fuel and an adjustment and drafted his way back through the field to earn an 11th-place finish at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

FOLLOW ALONG: Follow along for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at Jones 2022 NXS/ARCA Seasons.

RACE INFO: The NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200 is scheduled for 2:30 PM EST on Saturday, July 16. The race will be broadcasted on USA, PRN, Sirius XM and available to stream on the NBC Sports app.

Brandon Jones: “The No. 19 team is eager to get their second win of the season and we plan to do just that up in New Hampshire this weekend. Last year we had a fast Toyota GR Supra, but got involved in an early incident that took us out of contention for the win. I am coming back with a lot of confidence and feeling the need to redeem ourselves. New Hampshire was a track I struggled at early in my career, but I have found a lot of rhythm the past few years. With the work my crew chief, Jeff Meendering, and I have put into this track between notes, simulator time, and setup, our Menards/Watts Toyota GR Supra will be the ones to watch on Saturday.”

