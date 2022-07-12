Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- New Hampshire

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Racing in the Northeast : Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his sixth race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at New Hampshire, with one top five and three top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led 58 laps with an average start of 11.8 and average finish of 8.3.

: Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his sixth race of the 2022 season. Bayne has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at New Hampshire, with one top five and three top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led 58 laps with an average start of 11.8 and average finish of 8.3. Strong 2022 : Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team have had strong 2022 season thus far. In five starts in his Toyota GR Supra, Bayne has secured two top five’s and three top-10 finishes. Bayne has an average start of 4.0 with an average finish of 11.0. In five races, Bayne has led 100 of a possible 925 laps this season.

: Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team have had strong 2022 season thus far. In five starts in his Toyota GR Supra, Bayne has secured two top five’s and three top-10 finishes. Bayne has an average start of 4.0 with an average finish of 11.0. In five races, Bayne has led 100 of a possible 925 laps this season. Last Time Out : In his last start in the No. 18 at Nashville Superspeedway back in June, Bayne started third, drove from the back of the field to the front, twice, and ultimately crossed the finish line in second.

: In his last start in the No. 18 at Nashville Superspeedway back in June, Bayne started third, drove from the back of the field to the front, twice, and ultimately crossed the finish line in second. Welcome Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in New Hampshire. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines

: Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in New Hampshire. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone’s daily diet and busy routines JGR at New Hampshire: In 52 combined Xfinity Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 11 wins, 30 top-five, 38 top-10s and five pole starting positions. The team has led 1,671 laps, with an average start of 9.0 and an average finish of 9.2.

In 52 combined Xfinity Series starts at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, JGR has earned 11 wins, 30 top-five, 38 top-10s and five pole starting positions. The team has led 1,671 laps, with an average start of 9.0 and an average finish of 9.2. RACE INFO: The Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on USA Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 1 3 0 58 11.8 8.3

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 3 4 1 100 3.8 9.2

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 157 2 28 77 8 585 10.4 13.3

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of my Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra this weekend at New Hampshire. Since we announced this deal back in the winter, this is one track that I have had circled, and I’m look forward to the challenge it will provide. We have been so close to winning this year. My guys continue to bring me fast GR Supra’s, and I’m truly thankful for the work they put in. If we can go out and put a whole race together I think we have a great shot of earning that first win of the 2022 season on Saturday.”

JGR PR