RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

- Derek Griffith will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on Saturday.
- NHMS is the Hudson, New Hampshire native's home track.
- Hudson Speedway will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra this weekend.
- Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
- About Hudson Speedway: Hudson Speedway, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series short-track. Open for more than 60 years, Hudson showcases multiple divisions of grassroots racing from April through October each year. They specialize in running Sunday afternoon and evening specials for race fans throughout the summer. Divisions include open-wheel modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and more. Owned and operated by Ben Bosowski and his team of professionals, the track holds over 25 events each year for race fans. For more information on Hudson Speedway, visit HudsonSpeedwayNH.com.
- In 2021, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park. Additionally, he has 10 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
- Griffith has experience at NHMS as a competitor in the Pro All Star Series (PASS) late model tour.
- Earlier this year, he competed in the second annual Northeast Classic at the 1-mile track in Loudon, New Hampshire.
- Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
- Griffith is well-known across the East Coast as a short-track ace.