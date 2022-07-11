RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

"I'm really excited to get back in the car overall, but doing it at home in New Hampshire is going to be huge for me, Hudson Speedway, and everyone back home. Hudson Speedway is ecstatic to be on such a national level. With starting my career at Hudson [Speedway], the entire opportunity is such a feel-good story, and to have it really come to life is nothing short of amazing. I know Sam Hunt Racing has been working really hard to bring us a fast GR Supra. We're going to have a really good weekend. I can't thank Sam Hunt Racing, Hudson Speedway, Toyota Racing Development enough for the opportunity. It's time to go have some fun back home."

-- Derek Griffith , Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra