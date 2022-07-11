Monday, Jul 11

RACE ADVANCE: Derek Griffith at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

EVENT NOTES
 
  • Derek Griffith will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) start with Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) on Saturday.
  • NHMS is the Hudson, New Hampshire native's home track.
 
  • Hudson Speedway will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra this weekend.
  • Griffith, who began his racing career at the age of 12, became a quick study of some of his local short tracks in New England, including Hudson Speedway, capturing checkered flags early in his career.
  • About Hudson Speedway: Hudson Speedway, located in Hudson, New Hampshire, is a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series short-track. Open for more than 60 years, Hudson showcases multiple divisions of grassroots racing from April through October each year. They specialize in running Sunday afternoon and evening specials for race fans throughout the summer. Divisions include open-wheel modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks and more. Owned and operated by Ben Bosowski and his team of professionals, the track holds over 25 events each year for race fans. For more information on Hudson Speedway, visit HudsonSpeedwayNH.com.
 
  • In 2021, Griffith made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway Motorsports Park. Additionally, he has 10 ARCA Menards Series starts where he collected three top-five and eight top-10 finishes.
 
  • Griffith has experience at NHMS as a competitor in the Pro All Star Series (PASS) late model tour.
  • Earlier this year, he competed in the second annual Northeast Classic at the 1-mile track in Loudon, New Hampshire.
 
  • Griffith is a multi-time champion of New Smyrna Speedway’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, is a Pro All Star Series National Division Champion, member of the Kulwicki Driver Development Program and a former top-pick in the Speed51 — now known as Racing America — Short Track Draft.
  • Griffith is well-known across the East Coast as a short-track ace.
 
 
QUOTES
 
 
 
"I'm really excited to get back in the car overall, but doing it at home in New Hampshire is going to be huge for me, Hudson Speedway, and everyone back home. Hudson Speedway is ecstatic to be on such a national level. With starting my career at Hudson [Speedway], the entire opportunity is such a feel-good story, and to have it really come to life is nothing short of amazing. I know Sam Hunt Racing has been working really hard to bring us a fast GR Supra. We're going to have a really good weekend. I can't thank Sam Hunt Racing, Hudson Speedway, Toyota Racing Development enough for the opportunity. It's time to go have some fun back home."
 
-- Derek Griffith, Driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra
 
 
“It’s definitely a big weekend for Derek racing at his home track of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. We already see the vast size of support he has up there, and we’re excited to see a facility full of 26 fans. Hopefully, he is able to focus and just be a racer come race day He’s more than capable of cashing in a high-caliber performance, and I feel our cars have been fast every week. Just need to eliminate mistakes and run our own race. We’re proud to carry Hudson Speedway on our car this weekend, and can’t thank Ben and everyone that supported this race enough. 
 
-- Sam Hunt, Owner of Sam Hunt Racing
 
