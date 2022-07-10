Austin Hill leading the ack of cars in the final laps of Saturdays running of the Alsco Uniforms 250

Austin Hill became a two time winner in the Xfinity Series Saturday evening, after snatching up his second victory at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill beat out Josh Berry on the final lap to win by 0.111 seconds in a race that took 1:57:36 hours to complete.

The race had a total of six cautions that took 28 of the 163 laps under yellow conditions, and had 17 lead changes throughout the course of the day. The average speed through the 250 mile event was 128.071 mph.

Following Hill in first and Berry in second, Ryan Truex finished in third, Tyler Reddick finished fourth, Daniel Hemric finished fifth, Noah Gragson finished sixth, Justin Allgiaer finished seventh, Landon Cassill finished eighth, Riley Herbst finished ninth, and AJ Allmendinger finished in the 10th position, wrapping up the top 10.

Next week, the stars of the Xfinity Series will race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, to race the Crayon 200. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on USA, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.