RACE REPORT: Atlanta - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

Stage One Recap Earnhardt started 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, starting on the inside.

Earnhardt reported that the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra was handling free on entry into Turn 3 from the drop of the green flag, but as the run continued, the car began to get more comfortable on entry. He also reported the handling was comfortable everywhere else.

Earnhardt completed Stage One in the 12th position.

During the stage break, Earnhardt pitted for four tires, fuel, and track bar, and an air pressure adjustment. Stage Two Recap Earnhardt restarted Stage Two in the 16th position.

Multiple teams made a two-tire stop.

Earnhardt reported the car was looser on entry into Turn 3 during the second stage.

Ending the stage in the 10th position, Earnhardt brought the ForeverLawn machine down pit road for two right-side tires, fuel, and a track bar adjustment. Final Stage Recap Due to taking two tires, Earnhardt gained 6 spots on pit road and restarted the Final Stage in the fourth position.

With 56 laps remaining, the No. 1 team had a spotting error which led to melee between the No. 1 and Earnhardt.

The No. 26 ForeverLawn GR Supra received heavy cosmetic damage to the left and right front fenders.

Due to having to pit for repairs, Earnhardt restarted at the tail of the field in 26th.

Earnhardt was able to rally to the Top-20 to finish 19th in the Alsco Uniforms 250.