RCR NXS Post Race Report: Atlanta-2

“I grew up racing here at Atlanta Motor Speedway. I raced on the quarter-mile track in bandoleros and legends cars and I have a lot of wins and a lot of memories there. To finally win on the big track means a lot. Back in the spring I ran second and the last two years prior to that I ran second as well. I felt like Atlanta Motor Speedway owed me a win and to finally get it done means a lot. Our Bennett Transportation and Logistics Camaro was as fast as Xfinity internet today, that’s for sure. That was probably one of the best cars I’ve ever had. It was probably a little bit better than the car I had at Daytona when I won. The things I could do with that car and the lines that I could run and whenever I wanted to get to the lead, I felt like I could. Right before that last caution my spotter, Derek Kneeland, said if you can get the lead, I’d like to see you get the lead and just control the race. Two laps later I got a big run coming off of Turn 2 and we set sail from there. I was able to control the lanes and the runs that were coming. My spotter and I were doing a good job controlling the lines. To win at Atlanta, a place that I grew up racing and I grew up an hour down the road, I can’t really put into words what it means. It’s so special. It’s top of the list for wins for me as of right now and something I’ll remember for the rest of my career.” -Austin Hill