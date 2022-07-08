Joe Graf Jr. | SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt Atlanta Motor Speedway July Event Preview

Welcome Back: For the first time since Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last October, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt and driver Joe Graf Jr. welcome back CoverSeal as the primary marketing partner of the No. 07 Ford Mustang. CoverSeal® —the standout cover option keeping vehicles and other outdoor investments safe from rodents and the weather has served as an associate marketing partner for the first 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season. This weekend, however, CoverSeal® will increase their commitment again and serve as the primary marketing partner in their second-ever primary partnership in auto racing. We Have You COVERED: Racing fans know the importance of keeping cars in top-quality condition, and they can extend an unmatched level of care toward their own vehicles with CoverSeal®. These covers don’t just protect vehicles from nature’s damage: whether fans plan to tailgate at the track or barbecue in the backyard, CoverSeal® craftsmanship can protect grills and furniture when not in use. The CoverSeal® weighted apron helps seal the cover to the ground on each version, making the cover easy to use and hard to beat. Thanks For Your Support: With a little more than 50 percent of the 2022 Xfinity Series season complete, Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt would like to thank their associate marketing partners AVOID, Bass Reaper Bait Company, Bucked Up Energy Drink, EAT SLEEP RACE Apparel, fgrACCEL, G-Coin, Gtechniq, HazHeart, Model Electronics and ShopRite for their continued support. Sponsor of the Month: Ahead of their upcoming second race as the primary partner of Joe Graf Jr. in August at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Graf is spending the month of July promoting Gtechniq, a leader in automotive protective coatings products In 2004, scientists at Gtechniq created a superior line of products aimed at perfecting all vehicle surfaces. And over the last 20 years, these products have been continually improved to provide a range that outshines and outlasts the competition. Gtechniq’s line of surface preparation and finishing products are designed to clean, polish, and protect all automotive exteriors, in a way no traditional wax applications can match. Stay tuned to Joe Graf Jr.’s social media channels for not only a behind-the-scenes environment with Gtechniq, but the chance to win some swag too! Plugging Along: Atlanta Motor Speedway marks the 17th race that the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) team embraces their manufacturer switch from Chevrolet to Ford while incorporating its technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing. SHR will supply the organization with race cars while Roush Yates Engines will provide the legendary Ford horsepower. In addition to providing race cars to SSGLRwJL, SHR will also provide technical support for the entire 33-race season. Additionally, Graf will have NASCAR Cup Series and Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe as teammates for select events throughout the 2022 season. Don’t Forget The New Co-Owner Too: SS GreenLight Racing has added Jeff Lefcourt as a new co-owner of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, as well as director of business development for the organization. Lefcourt, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. joins SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) with a long history of racing endeavors including owning Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway in upstate New York, a current-NASCAR sanctioned race track. The noted philanthropist, entrepreneur and real estate developer has deep ties to grassroots racing and was instrumental in helping secure the Stewart-Haas Racing alliance with SSGLRwJL in 2022. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile oval on Saturday afternoon. In his four previous starts, Graf Jr. has a track-best finish of 23rd in March’s Nalley Cars 250 which was the first Xfinity Series event on the resurfaced race track that now provides a superspeedway style of racing. On the old surface, he finished 26th, 29th and 25th respectively. Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Speedway Stats: At tracks classified as a speedway, Graf has competed in 41 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 26.0 and an average result of 26.1. Road America (Wisc.) | Henry 180 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America, Graf drove the No. 5 Bucked Up Blood Raz Energy Drink Ford Mustang for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. After starting the race deep in the field, Graf made huge strides during the race but was sidelined after the start of Stage 2 after the brakes failed on his race car. Graf left the popular Wisconsin race track with a frustrating 36th place effort. Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 90 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month. The current estimated value of his collection tops $100,000. From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief. He will crew chief his 82nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon and his fifth at the track nestled in the “Peach State.” In his previous 81 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), six top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt. Veteran David Starr will drive the No. 08 Special Report with Brett Baier | TicketSmarter Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon for his eighth Xfinity start of the 2022 season. Starr is set to make his 242nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 10th at Atlanta. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2015 Hisense 250, where he finished 26th after starting 30th for TriStar Motorsports. Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on TikTok (@JoeGrafJr), Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr). For more on SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Instagram (@ssgreenlightracing) and Twitter (@SSGLR0708).