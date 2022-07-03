RCR NXS Post Race Report: Road America

“I’m proud of our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team today at Road America. This is one of those places where it’s important to settle in and be there at the end because half the time you’re just racing the track. We battled some major handling issues and really struggled with our rear lateral. Our Chevy just didn’t like the curbs at all. The best laps we made where when we tried to stay completely off the curbs and didn’t touch them. We made some major adjustments and thought we could run in the top 10. We found ourselves inside the top five and it almost feels like a win with how the day started. It was a great rebound and I’m proud of the entire team.” -Austin Hill