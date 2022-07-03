Sunday, Jul 03

RCR NXS Post Race Report: Road America

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet

Team Zapped by Mechanical Issues After Strong Run at Road America
 

“Our Whelen Chevrolet showed a lot of speed this weekend at Road America. We qualified well and finished second in Stage 2. Crew Chief Jeff(Stankiewicz made great calls in the pits to keep us up front and we made good adjustments throughout the race. Unfortunately, I got boxed in when we were leaving the pits in the final stage and we lost track position. I think we were going to end up with a top-10 but we had a problem with just a few laps left. There was a lot of smoke coming from our Chevy - not sure of the exact diagnosis but we will evaluate it this week in the shop. Certainly not the finish we wanted but we’ll rebound strong next weekend in Atlanta.” 

 

-Sheldon Creed

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation

& Logistics Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-Five Finish at Road America
“I’m proud of our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet team today at Road America. This is one of those places where it’s important to settle in and be there at the end because half the time you’re just racing the track. We battled some major handling issues and really struggled with our rear lateral. Our Chevy just didn’t like the curbs at all. The best laps we made where when we tried to stay completely off the curbs and didn’t touch them. We made some major adjustments and thought we could run in the top 10. We found ourselves inside the top five and it almost feels like a win with how the day started. It was a great rebound and I’m proud of the entire team.”

 

-Austin Hill

RCR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

