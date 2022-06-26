RACE REPORT: Nashville - Jeffrey Earnhardt / No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra

Tell us about your weekend from start to finish.

“Solid weekend for our Sam Hunt Racing #26 Toyota GR Supra. We ran pretty decent in practice…made a lot of changes that we felt were in the right direction. I felt like we made some speed and that we made the right changes that we needed to to be good for the race and qualifying. I felt good about everything. We made a couple of more adjustments, went out for qualifying and was a little bit free, but we still put together a decent qualifying run. We started 11th in the race. We kept adjusting on it all day long and got a little too far out of the box, but Allen [Hart] and all of the guys dialed it back in and got it pretty solid right there. I think we just needed a little more speed to be a race-winning car. I’m really happy for all the guys at Sam Hunt Racing who put together a solid weekend like this. It was really great to have all of the ForeverLawn people come out — they had 70-something people here. It’s awesome to see their support for this program and what we’re doing on the racing side of things. All in all, a good weekend. We'll take the momentum from this, build on it and go get them in Atlanta.”

-- Jeffrey Earnhardt , Driver of the No. 26 ForeverLawn Toyota GR Supra