Ford Performance NASCAR: Three Mustangs Finish Top 10 in Nashville Xfinity Race

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd – Riley Herbst

6th – Ryan Preece

9th – Ryan Sieg

12th – Parker Retzlaff

25th – Kyle Sieg

28th – BJ McLeod

37th – Joe Graf Jr.

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang – “I don’t think the whole field had anything for the 7. I think he was on cruise control all day, but our Monster Energy Ford Mustang was really good. I’m just proud of us as a group. Way to execute. I messed up on pit road a few times myself and the team, so we’ve got to clean up a little stuff there, but, all in all, it was a good day. We got a pole and good points. This is what we need to keep doing, just knock on the door and eventually it will open.”

THE LAST PART OF THE RACE YOU HAD AS GOOD A CAR AS ANYBODY. “Yeah, I think so. I think we finished where we should have. The 18 was a little bit better, but we were comparable back and forth, so, all in all, we’re getting better. I’m proud of Stewart-Haas Racing, my guys, myself and we’ll have this Monster Energy Mustang in victory lane soon.”



DID THE HEAT BOTHER YOU AT ALL? “I mean, it’s warm for sure, but I just tried to be better than the others.”

DESCRIBE THE AFTERNOON? “Our Monster Energy Ford Mustang was really good today. We got the pole and we wanted to lead some laps, but unfortunately we didn’t lead any laps. We got quite a bit of stage points, which is what we needed. It’s just a really good day for everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, myself included. I’m proud of all these guys on the 98 team. If just keep doing these runs we’ll eventually get there and if we just keep knocking on the door, eventually it will open.”

HOW DIFFICULT IS THIS, ESPECIALLY ON PIT ROAD WHERE YOU HIT THE 18 TIRE CARRIER? “Yeah, I mean, I had no intention of doing that. I apologize to the 18 guys, Ratcliff and Joe Gibbs Racing. I just got in there hot. I locked up the left-front and just a bummer deal. We both lost spots, so by no means was I trying to do that, but, yeah, it was tough. I’ll go get some Monster Energy and some food and get ready for Road America.”

Ford Performance PR