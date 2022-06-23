Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Nashville NXS Advance

After two weeks off, you’re back to racing. How did you spend the past two weeks away from the racecar? “I think we all needed a reset these past two weeks. We hit a slump right before the break with finishes outside the top-10 at Charlotte and Portland. For myself, I went home to Las Vegas to spend time with family and celebrate my dad’s birthday. It was nice to just take a step back and recollect myself. I’m ready to get back to the track, though, and start another top-10 streak as we continue to move toward the playoffs.” You should feel right at home in “Nashvegas” this weekend after growing up under the neon lights of Las Vegas. How excited are you to get back to Nashville Superspeedway for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250? “I’m pumped to head back to Nashville. The city itself is fun and so is the racing. I don’t know how to describe it, but the track works with my style of racing. This is a race that I had circled on the calendar for this summer – similar to Charlotte. It can be a difficult track, but you just have to put the pieces together. No mistakes, fast pit stops, and speed in the racecar.” You scored a top-10 last year at Nashville in your first start at the track. Talk about your thoughts heading into this year’s race. “We’re preparing like we always do, but I’m confident heading into Nashville. Last year was my first race there, and while mistakes were made, we finished top-10. I think that we’ve grown a lot since then. We’ve gotten better. We only had three top-10s on the season going into that race, but this year we have nine. If we can minimize the mistakes and stay out of trouble, we can get the job done this Saturday.” TSC PR