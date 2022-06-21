Trevor Bayne No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra Preview- Nashville

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:

Racing in Tennessee : Knoxville, TN native Trevor Bayne returns to the track this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway in the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra for his fifth race of the 2022 season. Bayne has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on his resume at Nashville, with two top-10 finishes. The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion has led one lap with an average start of 4.8 and average finish of 17.4.

Strong Start : Bayne and his No 18 Devotion Nutrition team are off to a strong start to the 2022 season. In four starts in his Toyota GR Supra, Bayne has secured two top five's and three top-10 finishes. Bayne has an average start of 4.0 with an average finish of 11.0. In four races, Bayne has led 100 of a possible 736 laps this season.

Strong on the Box : Crew Chief Jason Ratcliff is no stranger to success in Nashville. In 19 total NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.33-mile oval, Ratcliff has two wins, eighth top five's and 12 top-10 finishes. In his last outing on top of the box in Nashville last season, Ratcliff led Harrison Burton to a top-five finish.

Last Time Out : In his last start in the No. 18 at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May, Bayne qualified sixth and was a mainstay inside the top five for most of the afternoon, before a late-race speeding penalty relegated him to a ninth-place finish.

Welcome Devotion Nutrition : Devotion Nutrition will return to the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Nashville. Devotion Nutrition (www.devotionnutrition.com) has developed into a culture for all those devoted to living an active and healthy lifestyle with a great tasting product that can be easily integrated into anyone's daily diet and busy routines

JGR at Nashville: In 43 combined Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, JGR has earned three wins, 13 top-five, 26 top-10s and seven pole starting positions. The team has led 1,008 laps, with an average start of 10.9 and an average finish of 12.6.

In 43 combined Xfinity Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway, JGR has earned three wins, 13 top-five, 26 top-10s and seven pole starting positions. The team has led 1,008 laps, with an average start of 10.9 and an average finish of 12.6. RACE INFO: The Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on USA Network, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats at Nashville Superspeedway:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 5 0 0 2 0 1 4.8 17.4

Bayne’s 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 4 0 2 3 1 100 4.0 11.0

Bayne’s Career NASCAR Xfinity Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top 5 Top 10 Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish 156 2 27 76 8 585 10.5 13.4

From the Cockpit :

Trevor Bayne: “I’m thankful to be able to get back behind the wheel of my Devotion Nutrition Toyota GR Supra this weekend in Nashville. It’s always fun to race in your home state and I’m looking forward to having friends and family out this weekend. It’s always tough having a long break from being in the car, but we were able to get some good sim work in this week, and Jason and I have had some good discussions on how we think the track conditions will be on Saturday. It’s comforting to know I have one of the best crew chiefs at Nashville on top of the box this weekend. Jason really knows how to get around that place and I think we have a good gameplan going forward. Hopefully we can put an entire race together and grab a checkered flag this weekend in Nashville.

