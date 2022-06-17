Dexter Bean Returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America with DGM Racing & IUOE Local 139

Dexter Bean makes his return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with DGM Racing at Road America. Bean, a 10-year member of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 139, will proudly carry the IUOE Local 139 banner as he competes in the Henry 180, in his home state of Wisconsin.

“I’m a third-generation member of the IUOE Local 139. Combined with my father, David Bean, and grandfather, Richard Bean, we have over 108 years of membership,” said DGM Racing driver, Dexter Bean. “Construction is our family tradition. On any given weekday I can usually be found in a machine, so being able to combine racing and my daily life in construction makes this car and partnership with IUOE Local 139 very sentimental to me. It’s truly an honor to represent them.”

This start will mark Bean’s third appearance at Road America and his 31st start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Internal combustion engines, horsepower, and the skill to control them are all part of an operating engineer’s everyday life. So naturally, a great amount of our members love to follow the NASCAR Circuit,” said Terry McGowan, President/Business Manager of Local 139. “That is why we are proud to announce our sponsorship of one of our very own who displays these very skills on the track. Brother Dexter Bean, a third-generation member, will now carry the logo of the Operating Engineers Local 139 on the track, and it will instill pride in each and every fellow member who sees his machine and his skill on display for all!”

The NXS Henry 180 at Road America will be broadcast LIVE on USA, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Practice will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with Qualifying to follow at 6:00 p.m

IUOE Local 139

Established in 1902, Operating Engineers Local 139 is a statewide trade union that primarily represents skilled Operators of heavy construction equipment and mechanics who service the machines. The union has over 10,000 members throughout the state and is headquartered in Pewaukee. Local 139 also maintains district offices in Madison, Appleton, and Altoona, as well as a state-certified training school for Operating Engineers in Coloma. Check them out at www.iuoe139.org .

DGM PR