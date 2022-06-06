Post-Race Report | Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway

“The men and women of Kaulig Racing deserve that. I was off the racetrack multiple times, made all kinds of mistakes and was all over the place. I’m so proud of everybody on this Nutrien Ag Solutions team. I put so much pressure on myself at these races, because I know what everybody expects, and I know what I expect out on myself. It might be one of the craziest wins I've ever had with the most mistakes ever to win. I won here 16 years ago this month for my first Champ Car race, so It's surreal that I still get to do this, thanks to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. I’m thankful to all of our other partners for allowing us to do this. What a cool race.” - AJ Allmendinger