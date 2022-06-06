Monday, Jun 06

Post-Race Report | Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway

Xfinity Series News
Monday, Jun 06 46
Post-Race Report | Portland International Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway NK Photography Photo

AJ Allmendinger Wins Inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Portland

Pacific Office Automation 147
269_1E6_2088053_803101398_3.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 10th (To the Rear)

Stage 1 Finish: 21st

Stage 2 Finish: 8th

Finish: 1st

“The men and women of Kaulig Racing deserve that. I was off the racetrack multiple times, made all kinds of mistakes and was all over the place. I’m so proud of everybody on this Nutrien Ag Solutions team. I put so much pressure on myself at these races, because I know what everybody expects, and I know what I expect out on myself. It might be one of the craziest wins I've ever had with the most mistakes ever to win. I won here 16 years ago this month for my first Champ Car race, so It's surreal that I still get to do this, thanks to Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice. I’m thankful to all of our other partners for allowing us to do this. What a cool race.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger
2D8_264_2088053_465951702_3.jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 26th

Finish: 6th

“It wasn’t the result we strive for, but with as many mistakes as I made during the weekend and the amount of attrition that went on during the race, I’m proud of how our group battled back to end up where we did. Overall it was a solid points day, and we will take the two off weekends coming up to regroup.”

- Daniel Hemric
3B8_75_2088053_70525768_3.jpg
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

Start: 13th

Stage 1 Finish: 8th

Stage 2 Finish: 4th

Finish: 15th

 

“Portland was a wild race for everyone. Overall, it was a well-executed race until the final ten laps. I’m really proud of my whole team and our effort all day to get me into the top five for some stage points. We just had some tough misfortune on the late restarts that set us back. To come out with a top 15 and stage points is not as bad as it could have been.”

 

- Landon Cassill

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter
3DF_2DE_2088053_67488969_3.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1

Start: 35th

Stage 1 Finish: 28th

Stage 2 Finish: 21st

Finish: 10th

"I’m really happy with today. I didn’t know what to expect with no practice or qualifying and the car having to be fixed. The team made the car better all day. Ultimately, we needed a little bit of track position, but we were really good at the end there. I’m proud of the effort from start to finish to get a top 10 to cap off a great weekend.”

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger
197_146_2088053_83182688_3.jpg
 

 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 31st

Stage 2 Finish: 28th

Finish: 14th

 

 

"We weren’t the best all day, but we had a good strategy at the end to recover for a good points day. I’m proud of everyone for the hard work to put us back into the top 15”

 

 

- Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Connor Mosack Makes Presence Known in NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut at Portland
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.