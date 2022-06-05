RCR NXS Post Race Report: Portland

“I thought we had an okay day going in the Whelen Chevrolet. We had speed all weekend, posted solid times during practice and started the race seventh. I made a mistake running second but drove back to the lead. I don't know if the No. 54 got me or if we both just spun together, and then the No. 48 caused us to end our day before the end of Stage 3. It was crazy out there today. We all spun, then I got rolling and I was looking left and another car just stops in front of me. The damage was too much for us to continue. It just destroyed the whole front end of our Whelen Chevrolet. That’s just very representative of the way my year has gone. Every time we have speed, something goes wrong. Hats off to my entire Richard Childress Racing team, though. Everyone at RCR has been working really hard to make our cars faster and no one gives up. I feel like we had a really good shot at winning today, so I’m frustrated with the result and being taken out of the race.” -Sheldon Creed