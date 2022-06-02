Gray Gaulding Returns with JT Marine at Portland Road Course

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce the return of sponsor JT Marine headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Gray will be partnering with JD Motorsports for the June 4th “Pacific Office Automation 147” event at Portland International Raceway competing in the #6 JT Marine Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, who will be competing in only his second race of 2022 is returning to the Xfinity Series after a 21st place finish at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23rd. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 141 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot wait to climb back in the car at Portland especially with our longtime partner JT Marine on board. Timo and his team connected with us back in 2019 to sponsor races at Las Vegas, Kansas, and Phoenix. When the 2022 schedule was announced and included PIR, we knew that a reunion had to happen” says Gaulding. “I am super pumped to be running the newest road course on the Xfinity schedule along with the highly competitive team owned by Johnny Davis to see what we can make happen!”

Timo Toristoja, president of JT Marine, states, “With more than 80 years of combined shipbuilding, marine shipyard services, and repair experience JT Marine Inc. offers the ideal, complete service location for major retrofits, new construction, and vessel repair. Located on the Columbia River in Vancouver, WA, and Rainier, OR., JT Marine offers ample shipyard options from our (3) dry docks ranging from 600 T-1800 T to our covered fabrication bays and marine ways, and multiple assembly locations. Thus, ensuring that we are equipped to handle whatever job you need, big or small. We are honored to serve our customers all over the Northwest and participate with Gray this weekend. NASCAR has always upheld the values that we have built our company on, and we are thrilled to see Gray carrying on that tradition. We are thankful that we have been able to be a part of Gray’s team.”

Associate sponsor Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers will also be along for the ride. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 4:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday, June 4th.

Gray Gaulding PR